Helping St. Vinnies Helping Others – The Suburban Times

Most people know St. Vinnies for their thrift store, but their mission is much broader:

They help people struggling to pay for basic needs like rent and utilities, by providing direct financial assistance.

They help families and seniors stay in their homes, preventing homelessness.

They provide clothing and household goods for people making a fresh start.

They hire people to work in our thrift stores, many of whom are re-entering the workforce following personal crises.

Each day, St. Vinnies has phone calls from people trying to cope. The calls come in from all over Pierce County. With the growing number of homeless this Holiday Season and winter is going to be brutal.

Last Saturday morning, members of the Rotary Club of Tacoma #8 gathered to create backpacks filled with items to help our homeless population make it through our cold and wet winter days. The backpacks filled with blankets, First-Aid kits, socks, and many more items will be distributed immediately. The program is being provided by St. Vinnies of Pierce County. Administrative Offices – 4009 South 56th St., Tacoma, WA 98409 – Phone – 253-474-0519 – email info@svdptacoma.org – Online – svdptacoma.org/

Please, watch and share the video of the Rotary volunteers working to help our homeless

To donate, go to: svdptacoma.org/donations/

To volunteer, go to: svdptacoma.org/volunteer/