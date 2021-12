Submitted by First Baptist Church of Lakewood.

Come join us on Sunday evening December 12, 2021 @ 6:00 pm. It will be a fun time of Christmas carols and Christmas songs for the whole family. We will also be showing the “The Chosen – A Story of the First Christmas”.

Please plan on joining us for this time of family fun and fellowship. The church address is 5400 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499