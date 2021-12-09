Start January with Honors, Awards & Scholarships – The Suburban Times

Perry Newell, Funding College Project announcement.

Age is not an issue, do those things which may earn you Honors, Awards & Scholarships today or tomorrow.

Although, some are a long way from college, we get mail from them. A four year old wants to make sure that we remember him on his birthday and to keep our eyes out for awards and contests he can enter. A Book of Animals from our favorite second grader (I wish I could draw that well). Polar Bears and Track Meets are important too, as are running like the wind, playing the Drums, Violin Recitals, Football, Girl Scout Cookies, Golf, Cheerleading, Gymnastics, losing a tooth, and pictures of your day. They all have something to teach you. You may have to wait for the time to apply, but there are many to find. Experts can show you how kids 13 and under can win Honors, Awards and Scholarships.

Young Filmmakers Contest – Sponsor: One Earth Film Festival – Amount: Up to $1,000 – Closing Date: January 5, 2022 – Description: Contest is open to students in grades 3 through college (ages 8 and up) from the United States. Student must create a film on one of many given topics related to the Earth.

Link: www.oneearthfilmfest.org/contest-details/

Nikon Photo Contest – Sponsor: Nikon – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: Unknown – Description: Contest is open to everyone, professional and amateur photographers, regardless of nationality, age, and sex – Entrants under 18 years of age require the permission of a parent or guardian. Applicant must submit photography or video using a Nikon device. Link: www.nikon-photocontest.com/en/

Carson Scholars – Sponsor: Carson Scholars Fund – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: January 14, 2022 – Description: Scholars program is open to students in grades 4-11 who excel academically and are dedicated to serving their communities. Applications must be requested by school officials. Applicant must have at least a 3.75 GPA. Link: carsonscholars.org/scholarships/prospective-scholars/

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS FOR ECO-CONSCIOUS YOUTH – Action For Nature (AFN), a U.S.-based non-profit, has sought to recognize and reward young people ages 8-16 who are taking action to solve the world’s tough environmental problems. actionfornature.org/eco-hero-awards

“The Paradigm Challenge is a simple way to win money for college!”

Grand Prize: Student Prizes – $100,000 – Educator Grant – $5,000 – The deadline to submit an entry for the current Paradigm Challenge is May 1, 2022. Ages 4 to 18 – Link: www.projectparadigm.org/

ECO-HERO AWARDS – International awards program for youth ages 8-16 implementing projects that protect and transform the Earth. We are proud to honor the work of young people between the ages of 8 and 16 all over the globe who have done creative environmental projects with a cash prize, certificate of achievement, and public recognition. Link: actionfornature.org/eco-hero-awards/

THE PRESIDENT’S ENVIRONMENTAL YOUTH AWARD (PEYA) recognizes outstanding environmental projects by K-12 youth. The PEYA program promotes awareness of our nation’s natural resources and encourages positive community involvement. Link: www.epa.gov/education/presidents-environmental-youth-award

SUMMER 2022 ONLINE INTRO TO RADIO JOURNALISM WORKSHOP – The summer 2022 Intro Workshop will be hybrid, with both in-person and virtual aspects. You’ll find all the details and the application on this page in mid-January, 2022. In this fun, challenging, and hands-on and virtual workshop, you’ll learn broadcast journalism and storytelling skills, build your confidence, and work with others while creating a radio story about a person in your home or community.

This is a PAID opportunity open to teens ages 15-18 in the greater Seattle area. This workshop is the entry point to RadioActive’s advanced producer program, a year-round opportunity to collaborate on youth-led radio productions. Link: www.kuow.org/summer

If you think education is expensive, try ignorance.

Education is a basic human right, and it is central to unlocking human capabilities. It also has tremendous

instrumental value. Education raises human value, productivity, incomes, employability, and economic

growth. But its benefits go far beyond these monetary gains: education also makes people healthier and gives them more control over their lives.

And it generates trust, boosts social understanding, and creates institutions that promote inclusion and shared prosperity.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT FOR FOURTH-GRADERS TO START THINKING ABOUT THE NEXT PHASE OF THEIR LIFE!

If you’re a fourth grader, you should start thinking about setting your goals. The college or career you pick will help you in your future. It will also help you to find the place that’s best for you to learn. For example, I would like to go to Yale and learn to be a good writer and publish lots of books.

We study lots of important subjects in fourth grade like math, reading, writing, science and social studies. These subjects will help you be prepared for college. Things like our planners help us to set our learning targets and our homework for the night or week. They help us remember what we learned from the day and how to prepare for the next day.

As a student, some believe that thinking about college at this young of an age is good because if you wait you might not discover what subjects you like or don’t like in middle and high school. If you discover you don’t like something in middle or high school, you can figure out what things you do like best like math or reading.

It’s fun to look up colleges and find out what classes they have. Some schools are good for some jobs; others are good for others. Learning what colleges have for educational classes helps us make a smarter future choice! The college that you want to go to should have classes that make you feel interested, classes that are not too easy and not too boring, but make sure they’re challenging! If the classes are interesting and challenging, you might like it.

Do you remember what career you dreamed of having when you were a kid? If you wanted to be a superhero or a wizard, you may have realized that those jobs don’t actually exist.

But there are some more achievable roles that come up again and again if you ask kids “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Very often, the jobs kids mention offer thrills, action, fame, or the chance to help people.

Whether or not children realize it, many of these jobs vary drastically in terms of experience needed, education required, and earnings potential.

The Cooke Young Scholars Program is a selective five-year, pre-college scholarship for high-performing 7th grade students with financial need. Educational advisers help Cooke Young Scholars maximize the high school experience and prepare to thrive at the nation’s top-performing colleges. To be considered for the Young Scholars Program, the applicant must meet the following eligibility requirements: Currently in 7th grade and/or entering 8th grade in the fall of 2022. Our programming and support includes:

Identifying an appropriately rigorous high school.

Engaging in four-year planning and goal-setting.

Funding for academic and extracurricular opportunities, such as music and art lessons; supplemental academic classes; and technology.

Annual summer programs, including two required Cooke Young Scholar events.

Year-round interaction and networking with a community of high-achieving peers.

Cooke Scholars come from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds and from rural, suburban, and urban communities. Many scholars are the first in their families to pursue higher education.

February 7, 2022 – Link to online application available on the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation website. May 9, 2022 – Application period closes. Link: www.jkcf.org/our-scholarships/young-scholars-program/

College & Career Compass is an online tool used as part of a statewide public initiative to help adults return to school and finish their education. The Washington Student Achievement Council maintains this tool and collaborates with campuses across the state that offer state financial aid and are ready to serve adult learners. Link: compass.wsac.wa.gov/

I Have a Dream Scholarship – Sponsor: Unigo – Amount: $1,500 – Closing Date: January 31, 2022 – Description: Applicant must be 14 years of age or older, be a resident of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia and be currently enrolled in an accredited post-secondary institution of higher education. Applicant must submit a short essay (250 words or less) about a dream. Link: www.unigo.com/scholarships/our-scholarships/i-have-a-dream-scholarship

QUESTBRIDGE – COLLEGE PREP SCHOLARSHIPS – FULL 4 YEAR SCHOLARSHIP – Receive full four-year scholarships through the National College Match. Applying to college can seem daunting, and the prospect of paying for it can seem even more overwhelming. But it doesn’t have to be. The College Prep Scholars Program equips high-achieving high school juniors from low-income backgrounds with the knowledge, confidence, and resources to apply to top colleges.

Why apply as a junior or before? Being a College Prep Scholar is a notable distinction that shows our 42 college partners that you are a competitive candidate for admission. In addition, your application will automatically carry over for the National College Match when you’re a senior, giving you a head start on applying for a full four-year scholarship to our college partners. College Prep Scholars are historically five times more likely than other applicants to receive full four-year scholarships through the National College Match.

The QuestBridge College Prep Scholarship gives outstanding low-income high school juniors an early advantage in college admissions. College Prep Scholars are uniquely prepared to gain admission and full scholarships to top-tier colleges through QuestBridge. The majority of College Prep Scholars are selected as Finalists for the QuestBridge National College Match program.

QuestBridge is a powerful platform that connects the nation’s brightest students from low-income backgrounds with leading institutions of higher education and further opportunities. We are an aggregator of excellence. By facilitating these exchanges, QuestBridge aims to increase the percentage of talented low-income students attending the nation’s best universities and the ranks of national leadership itself. Link: www.questbridge.org/about/mission-and-vision

PLAN YOUR FUTURE – Want more money and more options? Get more education beyond high school.

Start planning your college or career pathway today! Washington has many options and supports to help you get the education or training you need. Financial aid and scholarships are available to keep costs down. High schools and colleges continue to be as flexible as possible about everything from graduation and course requirements to test scores and college admissions. Learn more and access related resources link: wsac.wa.gov/actionplan#national-service

SCHOLARSHIPS BY TYPE – Scholarships.com offers you the best, most up-to-date and dynamically searchable scholarships to help you finance your college education. Searching for scholarships by type is a good way to start, though we recommend the first thing you do is conduct a free college scholarship search. Even if your financial aid letter came and you don’t have to pay the full “sticker price”, you’re still responsible for footing the rest of the bill – which could cost tens of thousands of dollars. Before you take out any loans, spend some time searching for and applying for free scholarship money. Link: www.scholarships.com/financial-aid/college-scholarships/scholarships-by-type/

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS CAN BE EASY! Filling out all of those scholarship applications can be time-consuming, but it doesn’t have to be. With Scholar Snapp, apply in a fraction of the time — it’s fast, easy, and free. Link: www.scholarsnapp.org/students/

COLLEGE NAVIGATOR can help you find programs, and resources. nces.ed.gov/collegenavigator/

5 STEPS TO SUCCESSFUL COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP SEARCH – There is free money out there to help you pay for college – you just have to know where to find it and how to apply for scholarships and grants. Use our free student resources and handouts to search colleges, keep track of important deadlines, get expert tips, and search over 3.7 million scholarships and grants, totaling nearly $19 billion. Link: www.scholarships.com/student-resources/

SCHOLARSHIP FINDER – Did you know you can search more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities on CareerOneStop’s Scholarship Finder? Take a look. Link: bit.ly/2Ahb5nv

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS – Find a clearer path to college, earlier – Earn scholarships from colleges for your achievements as early as 9th grade Sign up—it is free! Link: www.raise.me

College Scorecard – The U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard has the most reliable data on college costs, graduation, and post-college earnings. College Scorecard Find the college that’s the best fit for you! It is intended for consumers to compare the cost and value of higher education institutions in the United States. It displays data in five areas: cost, graduation rate, employment rate, average amount borrowed, and loan default rate. Link: collegescorecard.ed.gov/

Apprenticeship Program – Have a career path or location in mind? Enter them and we’ll help you find apprenticeship opportunities near you. Link: www.apprenticeship.gov/apprenticeship-job-finder

Scholarship America is passionate about student success. It’s what drives us. Developing leading scholarship solutions and partnering with people who also believe that a student should never, ever give up on their dream because they didn’t think it was possible. Link: scholarshipamerica.org/students/browse-scholarships/

HSF GENERAL COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS – Sponsor: Hispanic Scholarship Fund (HSF) – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: Unknown at this time – Description: Every year, HSF selects ~10,000 outstanding students as HSF Scholars from a broad and talented pool of applicants. Scholarship is open to students of Hispanic descent who are graduating high school seniors, community colleges students, transfer students, college students, or graduate students. All majors and graduate fields are accepted, but there is an emphasis on STEM majors.

Link: www.hsf.net/en_US/scholarship

THEDREAM.US NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM – Sponsor: The Dream.US Scholarship Program – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: Winter – Description: Applicant must be a DREAMer who is DACA eligible and has applied for or received DACA approval. Applicant must be a first time college student and intend to attend a partner college (details available on website). In addition to the national scholarship, there is location specific scholarships (states where they face paying out-of-state tuition or will not admit students to their universities). Link: www.thedream.us/scholarships/national-scholarship/

RESUME GUIDE – Is it time to update your resume? Take a look CareerOneStop’s free Resume Guide with strategies & sample resumes! #jobsearch Link: bit.ly/2qrBWN7

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is a one-stop resource that’s literally made for high school students, but there’s also a wealth of information for students in elementary school and middle school or junior high. Some careers are just better to be prepared for in high school, and with this resource, kids can begin exploring career opportunities as early as 4th grade, allowing them to chart their professional course during several crucial stages of development. What’s valuable is that the website also explains the economy in different parts of the United States and provides the information in context, using graphs, charts, and examples that students can easily understand. Link: The Bureau of Labor Statistics – Link: www.bls.gov/k12/

List of National Universities and its Statistics – A national university is generally a university created or managed by a government, but which may at the same time operate autonomously without direct control by the state. A national university is a 4-years or high school and offers doctorate degree in diverse areas as well as bachelor’s and master’s degrees. A national university offers very diverse area of study and provides many learning opportunities such as ROTC and teacher certificate programs. There are 406 National Universities – 213 public and 193 private schools. The 2021 average undergraduate tuition & fees of the schools is $10,974 for in-state students and $32,551 for out-of-state students and the average graduate tuition & fees is $25,182. The average SAT scores of enrolled students is 1,195 and the average acceptance rate is 68% for National Universities. (www.univstats.com/national-universities/

Scholarships by Type – Scholarships for high school juniors – Graduation 2023 – Scholarships.com offers you one of the best, most up-to-date and dynamically searchable scholarships to help you finance your college education. Searching for scholarships by type is a good way to start, though we recommend the first thing you do is conduct a free college scholarship search. Even if your financial aid letter came and you don’t have to pay the full “sticker price”, you’re still responsible for footing the rest of the bill – which could cost tens of thousands of dollars. Before you take out any loans, spend some time searching for and applying for free scholarship money. The community colleges in Washington are comprised of approximately 65% financial aid in 2021-22 (www.communitycollegereview.com/financial-aid-stats/washington).

13 Tasks for College Bound Juniors

College might seem far off, but if you’re a high school junior, it’s right around the corner. Unfortunately many students wait until senior year to really focus on college. However, waiting until senior year can bring a lot of additional stress that you just don’t need. Therefore, you may want to consider doing these 13 things now to help you prepare for your college admission journey.

1. Do well academically – The grades you receive during your junior year may be the most important in college admission. Your junior year grades will be the colleges’ first impression of your academic ability. You will eventually submit your senior year grades. However, when you submit your admission applications, yoursenior year grades will not be available. Do well in your classes and strive to do even better than you did before. Upward grade trends can work in your favor, especially if you might not have done as well at the beginning of your high school career.

2. Choose challenging classes – As you begin thinking about your senior year schedule, make sure you’re not going easy on yourself. While college admission decisions may be made without senior year grades, the colleges will know what classes you are enrolled in during your senior year. Colleges are expecting you to continue on the academic path you started and they do not want to see you slacking off senior year. Continue taking challenging academic classes, even if they are not required courses. College admission officers want to see students who challenge themselves academically. Plus, challenging classes can better prepare you for your future college courses.

3. Connect with your counselor – Your school counselor is a great resource when it comes to college admission. Counselors can provide recommendations for colleges you may (or may not) want to consider. In addition, they can provide admission strategies that can work for you. Plus, many colleges need a recommendation letter from your counselor. Connecting with your counselor will allow them to get to know you so they can provide a personal recommendation rather than a generic form letter.

4. Get to know your teachers – Colleges want recommendation letters from teachers as well. Let your future recommendation writers get to know you a little better. Once you have chosen a teacher or two to write your recommendations in the future, let them know before leaving for the summer. While they will not be able to submit the recommendation letters yet, they can start thinking about it and have it ready once your official request for a recommendation is submitted.

5. Test Preparation – Many colleges still require SAT and/or ACT scores. In addition to coming into play in admission, test scores can be used when determining financial aid and class placement. Take time to prepare for the tests before you take them. Some students choose to pay for test prep, but there are also many free test prep resources available online.

6. Prepare your resume – Your resume or brag sheet should include your extracurricular activities, volunteer work, awards, and other accomplishments. It is a great way to inventory your activities so you can determine if you need to do more as you head into senior year. Some recommendation writers may also request a resume to help them craft their letters.

7. Create a professional email address – If your current email address has anything questionable in it, create a new email address. You will be giving out your email address to colleges, scholarship providers, and other individuals and organizations related to college admission and financial aid. Your email address may be the first impression you make on these individuals. Therefore, you will want to avoid references to alcohol, drugs, profanity, etc. In addition, anything that may seem immature might not make the best impression. Therefore, I recommend creating an email address that uses your name or a variation of your name if your name is already taken.

8. Build your college list – Get to know yourself and everything you are looking for in a college. Start adding colleges to the list that meet your criteria. Do further research of the colleges to determine if they have everything you are looking for in a college or not.

9. Connect with colleges – Attend college fairs or college nights if they are happening if your area. If the college visits your school or area, attend their information session to learn more about what the institution has to offer and come prepared with questions you may have about the college. Join college mailing lists. In addition to getting more information about the colleges, it also shows the colleges you are interested. Demonstrated interest can play a role in college admission in the future. Follow the colleges on social media to get updates, as well as getting to know the personality of the colleges.

10. Visit colleges – If you have a real interest in a college and you have not visited yet, make plans to visit. Every college will look very attractive to prospective students. However, visiting the college is the only way to get a real feel for the college and the personality of the campus. It is also the only way to find out if the college feels right for you.

11. Discuss finances with parents – Full ride scholarships sound amazing, but they are not common. Most students will have to pay some of the cost of their education. The FAFSA gives students the Expected Family Contribution (EFC), but because colleges award financial aid differently, the EFC is not always the best indication of how much you will have to pay to attend a college. Therefore, have a conversation with your parents to discuss how much the family can contribute to your education and use that information as you are researching colleges. Fill out the net price calculators at the colleges you are considering and see how much financial aid you may receive if you attend that particular college.

12. Apply for scholarships – Dedicate some time every week to search for and apply for scholarships. Scholarships are a great way to help pay for the cost of your education.

13. Plan summer activities – Many students see the summer as a time to relax and have fun. However, the summer is a great time to focus on things that can help with college admission. Learn more about summer programs, internship opportunities, or volunteer work. Your grades and test scores will play a big part in college admission, but your activities will be the things that can set you apart from the crowd.

Don’t wait until senior year to start thinking about college admission. Check off some of these college admission tasks during your senior year so you can focus on college applications in the summer and fall.

UNCF SCHOLARSHIPS, PROGRAMS, INTERNSHIPS, AND FELLOWSHIPS – Welcome to the UNCF scholarships, programs, internships and fellowships website. UNCF manages various scholarship programs and each program has its own eligibility criteria, open/close dates and required documentation. To apply for a UNCF scholarship, you must apply through the on-line application process. As many of the UNCF scholarships require that the scholarship recipient apply for Federal Student Aid, it is recommended that applicants complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Get in-depth information on federal student aid programs and applying for financial aid at www.fafsa.ed.gov

Also, don’t forget to regularly check the Learn More section of this homepage for latest Internships, Fellowships and Career Path programs. You can apply for as many scholarships for which you are eligible. Click the FAQ link in the footer for further information. Link: scholarships.uncf.org/

Internal Revenue Tax Code – will help you determine if you’re eligible for certain educational credits or deductions including the American Opportunity Credit, the Lifetime Learning Credit, and the Tuition and Fees Deduction. Link: www.irs.gov/help/ita/am-i-eligible-to-claim-an-education-credit

Search more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities.

Look through the whole list of scholarships below, arranged in order of closest deadline… Narrow your list with “Search by keyword.” Enter a keyword about the type of award you’re looking to apply. Use the filters to see only awards for certain award types, and locations.

Link: www.careeronestop.org/toolkit/training/find-scholarships.aspx

Beyond the standard Financial Aid Programs, are other state or other programs which may assist you? (these examples are drawn from Washington State)

Washington College Grant – Making College More Affordable, and it’s expected to reach up to 110,000 students. Washington College Grant (WCG) and makes the money an entitlement. Grants can cover up to 100% of tuition plus service and activity fees, and do not need to be paid back. Link: wsac.wa.gov/wcg

The Washington State Opportunity Scholarship helps low- and middle-income Washington students earn degrees, certificates or apprenticeships in high-demand trade, health care or STEM fields and launch careers in Washington state. WSOS offers three pathways to high-demand careers and WSOS offers two options for high-demand careers in Washington state. Not sure where to start? Find the right scholarship program for you. Link: www.waopportunityscholarship.org/students/applicants/

Career Connect Washington – Students and younger workers need combined classroom learning and professional experience to be ready for college AND careers. Career Connect Washington works with schools and employers across the state to give meaningful, real-world job experiences to students of all ages, and workers up to 30, a public-private partnership that will give high-school and college students real- world work experiences, jobs, internships and apprenticeships, closely connecting students to good employment. One of the ideas: Allowing more high-school students to leave campus for paid internships at local businesses and in exchange, receive high-school credit. Link: careerconnectwa.org/

Career Connect Washington – Washington is starting a public-private partnership that will give high-school and college students real- world work experiences, jobs, internships and apprenticeships, closely connecting students to good employment. One of the ideas: Allowing more high-school students to leave campus for paid internships at local businesses and in exchange, receive high-school credit. Too many people in their teens and twenties spend “a lost decade” trying to figure out what kind of job they want, and how to acquire the training and education they need to get it, said Gov. Jay Inslee, one of the initiative’s biggest cheerleaders. Real World Skills, Real World Experience and Real World Success… careerconnectwa.org/

Are there school, Scholarship or industry specific programs which may be of assistance?

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS – Find a clearer path to college, earlier – Earn scholarships from colleges for your achievements as early as 9th grade Sign up—it’s free! www.raise.me

Can local trainer, teachers, mentors, supplier or trusted advocates be of assistance?

Are your documents ready?

Biographically Statement

Personal Portfolio

Community Awards

School Transcript

Test Scores

References

Thank You Cards

A legal review of documents receive from parties seeking to contract, be reviewed by Legal Counsel, if none is available, a program is, enroll at: plnew.wearelegalshield.com

