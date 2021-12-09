Saturday Is Last Day for Steilacoom’s Holiday Museum Store – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement.

Better get moving! The Steilacoom Holiday Museum Store will be open for the last day on December 11 from 10-4.

Gift items at the store are too good to miss: gold Steilacoom ornaments, featuring the Steilacoom depot, the Orr Home, the Bair Store, Town Hall and the Anderson Ferry, along with Steilacoom baseball hats, books on the historic town, notecards and of course, wooden Steilacoom ferry ornaments. The 2022 Steilacoom Calendar with great photos is a fine gift for family and friends.

In addition, you will find great decorative Christmas items and unique tree ornaments from gingerbread cookies to metal farm animals with squirrels, snails, grasshoppers and mushrooms for the tree as well. There are stocking stuffers for the kids and adults, and even unique bird houses built by George Rybolt for the person who has everything.

Stop by and shop before it goes away – you will be glad you did. And also take a look at the historic displays before the Museum closes for the winter.