Santa and Friends Coming to Lakewood History Museum – The Suburban Times

Phil Raschke story.

By special arrangement with the North Pole, Santa Claus will be making a visit to the Lakewood History Museum from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Joining Santa at the museum will be Mrs. Claus and Santa helper Ivan the gorilla. Be sure to bring a camera because Santa and his friends love to pose with the young ones and the young at heart of all ages. Plus, Santa will have a large supply of free Candy Canes for all attendees.

The Lakewood History Museum is located at 6114 Motor Ave SW, 253-682-3480. Santa is looking forward to seeing you at the museum, Ho, Ho, Ho! Masks are required for entry, don’t forget your camera!

PS: Santa would like to remind his friends that he will also be appearing later on Saturday, 11 Dec at the Lakewood drive-through Parade of Lights being held at Fort Steilacoom Park from 4 to 8 pm. Parade details at: cityoflakewood.us/holiday-parade/ Free admission.