Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed December 7 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Dec. 7, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Nov. 14-27 is 265.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 7 per 100,000.

This week, we’re transitioning to a new reporting schedule and will only include case and hospitalization rates in this report.

Starting next week, we’ll begin reporting most COVID-19 data once a week. We organized it into 3 buckets:

Tuesday: Cases, deaths, hospitalizations and demographics.

Wednesday: Vaccines.

Thursday: Outbreaks, including schools, businesses and long-term care facilities.

You’ll always be able to find M-F updates on Pierce County cases, hospitalizations and deaths on the state dashboard on our data page.

You can read more about these changes in our blog: It’s time to rethink how to best bring you relevant COVID-19 data.

Find more information on: