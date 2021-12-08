 Obituary Notices – December 8, 2021 – The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – December 8, 2021

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral HomeMonir Naeini Jafari; Robert Charles Riler; Edward Thomas Fijalka Jr.; Dolores Elizabeth McDaneld.

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories:  Wayne Lennie Parsons.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Warren Leroy Biggs; Joseph Louis Castonguay; Malia Lauvale; Ronald I. Martin; Todd Logan Rodius; Kimberly Monica Rokpeter; Mary Ann Slifer.

Fir Lane Memorial Park:  Dwight R. Ledbetter.

Powers Funeral Home:  Kenneth Alan Richards.

Hill Funeral HomeBarbara J. Jacobs.

Scott Funeral Home: Brian Jordan Skinner; Shaun Wilkins; Jon Nelson; Yoeun Chranh; Dr. Archie Luck Jr.

