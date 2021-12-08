Dr. David L. Hirschberg joins Charles Wright Academy Board – The Suburban Times

Charles Wright Academy announcement.

Dr. David L. Hirschberg is the Founder and CEO of the RAIN Incubator, a nonprofit focused on developing talent, creating jobs, and forming and attracting companies to the South Puget Sound region. RAIN trains South Sound students — including many from Charles Wright Academy — in critical thinking and fosters careers in biotechnology. David has over 30 years of experience with biotechnology start-up companies and has also consulted with the U.S. military. He and his team at RAIN have also played a pivotal role in the South Sound’s COVID-19 response.

Dr. Hirschberg holds an affiliate faculty appointment in the School of Engineering at University of Washington Tacoma and was formerly an Assistant Professor at The Columbia University School of Physicians and Surgeons. He earned his bachelor’s degree in cell biology from Washington State University, and master’s and doctorate degrees in neuroimmunology from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. David completed his postdoctoral training in neuroimmunology at Stanford University, where he was also founder and director of the Human Immune Monitoring Core at Stanford University Medical School.

David was honored with the CWA Distinguished Alumni Award in 2008 and is a proud parent of CWA alumna Maya Wain Hirschberg ’17.