CPSD Staff Spotlight: Kim Studeman – The Suburban Times

CPSD Staff Spotlight: Kim Studeman

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Clover Park High School business teacher Kim Studeman. She is currently the longest-tenured teacher at the school, having served the CPHS community for 35 years.

She decided to become a teacher while taking business classes at Pierce College. She enjoyed the course content and helping other students in the class so much that she ended up transferring to Western Washington University to earn her teaching degree.

“I am really thankful for my two business teachers at Pierce College,” she said. “I had no idea what I wanted to do with my career, and they both encouraged me to consider teaching.”

Kim’s favorite part of teaching is building relationships with her students. “I’ve even taught the grandchildren of some of my former students,” she said. “I really enjoy being able to see kids grow up and flourish in life, and sometimes that even extends generations.”

