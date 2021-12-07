 South Sound Housing Affordability Partners Executive Board Dec. 8 Special Meeting – The Suburban Times

South Sound Housing Affordability Partners Executive Board Dec. 8 Special Meeting

Pierce County announcement.

City of Tacoma a special meeting of the South Sound Housing Affordability Partners (SSHA3P) Executive Board will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 3 p.m. This meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend as indicated below:

Join Zoom Meeting

us02web.zoom.us/j/83636364983

Meeting ID: 836 3636 4983
One tap mobile +1-253-215-8782,,83636364983# US (Tacoma)

The purpose of this special meeting is to discuss the follow items:

  • Selection of a Chair and Vice Chair.
  • Updates on recent activities.
  • Potential 2022 legislative priorities.
  • Approach to interim work planning.
  • Requests for upcoming Board agenda topics.
  • Member updates on housing projects/activities.

SSHA3P Notice and Agendas can be found at www.piercecountywa.gov/SSHAP.

