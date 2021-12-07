South Sound Housing Affordability Partners Executive Board Dec. 8 Special Meeting – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.
City of Tacoma a special meeting of the South Sound Housing Affordability Partners (SSHA3P) Executive Board will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 3 p.m. This meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend as indicated below:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 836 3636 4983
One tap mobile +1-253-215-8782,,83636364983# US (Tacoma)
The purpose of this special meeting is to discuss the follow items:
- Selection of a Chair and Vice Chair.
- Updates on recent activities.
- Potential 2022 legislative priorities.
- Approach to interim work planning.
- Requests for upcoming Board agenda topics.
- Member updates on housing projects/activities.
SSHA3P Notice and Agendas can be found at www.piercecountywa.gov/SSHAP.
