Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed December 6 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Dec. 6, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Nov. 11-24 is 286.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 7 per 100,000.

On Saturday we confirmed 139 cases. On Sunday we confirmed 156 cases.

Our totals are 97,894 cases (PCR = 87,100 antigen = 10,794) and 942 deaths.

Today’s update is the last of our regular daily case counts. For the rest of this week, we will only post the case and hospitalization rates.

Starting next week, we’ll begin reporting most COVID-19 data once a week. We organized it into 3 buckets:

Tuesday: Cases, deaths, hospitalizations and demographics.

Wednesday: Vaccines.

Thursday: Outbreaks, including schools, businesses and long-term care facilities.

You’ll always be able to find M-F updates on Pierce County cases, hospitalizations and deaths on the state dashboard on our data page.

You can read more about these changes in our blog: It’s time to rethink how to best bring you relevant COVID-19 data.

Find more information on: