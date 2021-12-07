Curb and gutter work on Martin Luther King Jr. Way and on Division Avenue continues – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Crews continue installing curb and gutter on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 16th St. Two-way traffic is maintained on MLK Jr. Way; however, street parking is not available in this area. Customers can park in business parking lot or in the Allen AME Church’s parking lot (S. 13th St. and MLK Jr. Way in the spaces with the signs). Last week, crews moved the curb and gutter work to the north side of Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave. Two-way traffic is maintained on Division Ave. N. J St. will be closed half-way for the underground electrical work.

Crews will start installing the wires over the tracks on N. 1st St. and Stadium Way (as far south as the traction power substation) at night, starting the night of Thursday, Dec. 9. During this night-time work, N. 1st St. will be closed from Yakima Ave to the crosswalk, and Stadium Way will be closed to southbound traffic from Broadway to the traction power substation. Parking will not be available on either side of the street at night. N. 1st St., Stadium Way and the parking will be open during the day. In addition, crews will install fiber optic wires underground along the route at night. This fiber work may close a lane at night, including in the Stadium District during the night of Dec. 6.

The contractor continues to install curb and gutter on MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to 6th Ave, including building the 6th Avenue Station. This work is scheduled to be completed in mid to late December. Last week, crews opened Commerce St. to two-way traffic. To resolve a duct bank issue, Commerce St. is closed southbound from S. 7th St. to S. 9th St. during working hours (generally 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to start construction on the Tacoma General Station as soon as Dec. 13, deliver the buildings for the traction power substations on S. 8th St. and near S. 16th St. next week, and install signals at the Broadway and N. 1st St. intersection as soon as Dec. 16.

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, Division Avenue, N. 1st St., Stadium Way, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and E. 25th Street.

Week of December 6.

