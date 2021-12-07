CPSD Transportation Department Receives 100 Percent Inspection Pass Rate – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

The mechanics who help maintain the CPSD fleet include (from top left to bottom right): Patrick Lowder, Joe Gaerttner, Ellery Panui, Jeff Steele, Jeremy Vinson, Arnold Griggs, Michael Stephanik, Pete Jones and Chris Clark.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Clover Park School District’s (CPSD) transportation department received a 100 percent pass rate during its Washington State Patrol (WSP) summer and winter inspections in 2021. The WSP performed a full inspection of the district’s bus and van fleet in June and a 25 percent inspection in November. Buses cannot pass unless they are mechanically and structurally sound.

“Our incredible group of mechanics takes exceptional pride and care in the maintenance of our buses,” said CPSD Transportation Director Paul Vigil. “They ensured that safety of the students, drivers and buses was never compromised even with the on-going driver shortage we have faced this year.”