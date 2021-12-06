 Steilacoom Development Application Notices – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Development Application Notices

· Leave a Comment ·

Town of Steilacoom announcement.

Alternative Street Design request: The Town Council will hold a public hearing on December 7 at 6:30 PM to consider a request for a alternative street design for a portion of Short Street. Link to Notice of Hearing Notice of Hearing Link to Application and Map Application and map

Conditional Use Permit for Bed & Breakfast Inn: The Planning Commission will hold an informational workshop on a request for an Conditional Use Permit for a Bed & Breakfast Inn on Starling Streeton December 13 at 6:30 PM. Link to Notice of Workshop Notice of Workshop

Revisions to Zoning Ordinance: The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on certain revisions to the Zoning Ordinance concerning Definitions, Accessory Dwelling Units, Home Occupations, Short Term Lodging, Group Care Facilities and Parking Regulations on December 13 at 6:30 PM. Link to Notice of Hearing  Notice of Hearing Link to Proposed changes will be posted soon

Roundabout Project: Link to Car Detour map: Car Detour, Link to Truck Detour map: Truck Detour. Link to Construction Phases map: Construction Phases. To view the Roundabout Project baseline construction schedule click the following link: Baseline Schedule The Construction Notice for the Union Avenue and Rainier Street Roundabout Project can be viewed at the following link: Construction Notice  The Union Avenue and Rainier Street Roundabout Project strip map can be viewed at the following link: Roundabout Map **This map takes up to a minute to load** The following links have more information about the Roundabout Project: Fact Sheet and Vehicle Tracking Table

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *