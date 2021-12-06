Steilacoom Development Application Notices – The Suburban Times

Town of Steilacoom announcement.

Alternative Street Design request: The Town Council will hold a public hearing on December 7 at 6:30 PM to consider a request for a alternative street design for a portion of Short Street. Link to Notice of Hearing Notice of Hearing Link to Application and Map Application and map

Conditional Use Permit for Bed & Breakfast Inn: The Planning Commission will hold an informational workshop on a request for an Conditional Use Permit for a Bed & Breakfast Inn on Starling Streeton December 13 at 6:30 PM. Link to Notice of Workshop Notice of Workshop

Revisions to Zoning Ordinance: The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on certain revisions to the Zoning Ordinance concerning Definitions, Accessory Dwelling Units, Home Occupations, Short Term Lodging, Group Care Facilities and Parking Regulations on December 13 at 6:30 PM. Link to Notice of Hearing Notice of Hearing Link to Proposed changes will be posted soon

Roundabout Project: Link to Car Detour map: Car Detour, Link to Truck Detour map: Truck Detour. Link to Construction Phases map: Construction Phases. To view the Roundabout Project baseline construction schedule click the following link: Baseline Schedule The Construction Notice for the Union Avenue and Rainier Street Roundabout Project can be viewed at the following link: Construction Notice The Union Avenue and Rainier Street Roundabout Project strip map can be viewed at the following link: Roundabout Map **This map takes up to a minute to load** The following links have more information about the Roundabout Project: Fact Sheet and Vehicle Tracking Table