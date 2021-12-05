Overnight I-5 ramp and lane closures in Tacoma the week of Dec. 6 – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Work on the new East L Street bridge in Tacoma will bring overnight closures to Interstate 5 lanes and ramps the week of Dec. 6.

Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are installing temporary wood forms that help crews build the permanent bridge deck on the bridge structure.

Nighttime drivers are advised to plan for extra travel time and pay attention to the reduced speed limit in the work zone.

Monday, Dec. 6 and Tuesday, Dec. 7

Northbound I-5 exit 134 to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

At 11:30 p.m., two right lanes of northbound I-5 will close from East McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road until 3:30 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Southbound I-5 exit 135 to Bay Street/Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

At 11:30 p.m., two left lanes of northbound I-5 will close from East McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road until 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Dec. 9

At 11:30 p.m., two left lanes of northbound I-5 will close from East McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road until 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Saturday morning, Dec. 11

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Port of Tacoma Road to East McKinley Way from 1:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The closures are taking place following the installation of 15 bridge girders on the new overpass.

This work is part of the final funded I-5 HOV project that builds a new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge and connects HOV lanes from Fife to Tacoma.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.