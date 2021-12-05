Invitation to Bid Abatement of Dangerous and Nuisance Conditions – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood is seeking sealed bids from qualified contractors for the removal/repair of dangerous buildings and other nuisance conditions, including septic repair or connection to Pierce County sewer system, for the property located at 2621 84th St. S, in the City of Lakewood The selected contractor shall act as a general contractor and shall be responsible for the completion of all tasks as specified in the Invitation to Bid. Persons submitting bids must attend the mandatory pre-bid walk thru; bids will not be accepted from anyone who is not present at the pre-bid walk thru.

Request for Proposal packets are available here.

CONTRACT NAME: Karwan MHP – Lakewood

PRE-BID WALK THRU DATE: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 10:00 am . Mandatory walk thru for all bidders.

BID DUE DATE: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021 . Publically opened at City Hall Council Chambers, 6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

SEALED BIDS TO BE PROVIDED ON OR BEFORE BID DUE DATE TO:

City of Lakewood Attn: City Clerk 6000 Main St. SW Lakewood, WA 98499

No other form of bids shall be accepted. No late bids will be accepted.

For additional information, contact Jeff Gumm, Program Manager 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or by phone at (253) 983-7773 or by email at jgumm@cityoflakewood.us.

All proposals must be received at 6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. All proposals must be in a sealed envelope and clearly marked in the lower left hand corner: Karwan MHP – Lakewood. All proposals must be received by 4:00 p.m. on December 21, 2021. No faxed, telephone or e-mail proposals will be accepted.

The City of Lakewood is an Equal Opportunity Employer, Qualified minority and women owned businesses are encouraged to respond. All contractors and any subcontractors shall comply with E-Verify as set forth in Lakewood Municipal Code Chapter 1.42. Contractors shall not be debarred from bidding public works projects. State of Washington prevailing wage rates apply.