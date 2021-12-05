 Holiday Windows’ Brings Cheer to Tacoma’s North End for 2nd Consecutive Year – The Suburban Times

Holiday Windows’ Brings Cheer to Tacoma’s North End for 2nd Consecutive Year

Officially announcing ‘Holiday Windows,’ an ‘advent calendar’ of homes across Tacoma’s North End! Each day, at 6PM, a new home will unveil their ‘Holiday Window’ from December 1 to December 24, when all 24 windows are finally revealed. As you traverse Tacoma’s North End neighborhood, you’ll be greeted by breathtaking windows that have been carefully crafted to feature a unique lit up theme for the holidays.

Please visit HolidayWindows.org to see each participating home during their reveal day and to access turn by turn directions, to visit each home in person. You can also find Holiday Windows on Facebook: facebook.com/HolidayWindowsFB, Instagram: instagram.com/holidaywindowsig, and Twitter: twitter.com/holidaywindows.

