Celebrating 50 Years China-U.S. Ping Pong Diplomacy – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Ron Chow.

Seattle area ping pong amateur players.

On November 30 Lincoln High School host an event honoring the 50 years of Ping Pong Diplomacy in which America and China established diplomatic relationships during the Cold War. The event took place at Lincoln High School to bring full circle the past six years experiences of visits and exchanges with China, prompted by the visit to Lincoln by President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng to the school.

From left: Ron Chow, Steilacoom Historical School Board Director Ms. Loujanna Rohrer, Mayor Dick Muri of Steilacoom, Citizen from the event.

The event included greetings from the Chinese Ambassador and Consul General, local elected officials and dignitaries and was followed by a table tennis demonstration on equipment donated by Double Happiness from China, as well as a zoom presentation from visiting members of the Chinese National Team from Houston, Texas.