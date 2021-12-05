 Celebrating 50 Years China-U.S. Ping Pong Diplomacy – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Celebrating 50 Years China-U.S. Ping Pong Diplomacy

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Ron Chow.

Seattle area ping pong amateur players.

On November 30 Lincoln High School host an event honoring the 50 years of Ping Pong Diplomacy in which America and China established diplomatic relationships during the Cold War. The event took place at Lincoln High School to bring full circle the past six years experiences of visits and exchanges with China, prompted by the visit to Lincoln by President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng to the school.

From left: Ron Chow, Steilacoom Historical School Board Director Ms. Loujanna Rohrer, Mayor Dick Muri of Steilacoom, Citizen from the event.

The event included greetings from the Chinese Ambassador and Consul General, local elected officials and dignitaries and was followed by a table tennis demonstration on equipment donated by Double Happiness from China, as well as a zoom presentation from visiting members of the Chinese National Team from Houston, Texas.

Steilacoom Historical School Board Director Ms. Loujanna Rohrer, Jan Lucas, spouse of late Mayor Ron Lucas, Mary Muri and Mayor Dick Muri.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *