 Pierce Transit releases 2021 Report to the Community – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce Transit releases 2021 Report to the Community

· Leave a Comment ·

Pierce Transit announcement.

Pierce Transit has released its 2021 Report to the Community which provides the public with a summary of the agency’s annual activities and accomplishments.

The report features videos and links to information as well as recognition of the efforts made by Pierce Transit employees in service to Pierce County residents. Highlights include a video introducing Pierce Transit’s new CEO, Mike Griffus, renovations made to Commerce Transit Center, updates on projects such as Bus Rapid Transit and Runner, and several ways in which Pierce Transit supports neighbors in need.

The report can be found at  PierceTransit.org/2021-report-to-community.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *