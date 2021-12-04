Pierce Transit releases 2021 Report to the Community – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

Pierce Transit has released its 2021 Report to the Community which provides the public with a summary of the agency’s annual activities and accomplishments.

The report features videos and links to information as well as recognition of the efforts made by Pierce Transit employees in service to Pierce County residents. Highlights include a video introducing Pierce Transit’s new CEO, Mike Griffus, renovations made to Commerce Transit Center, updates on projects such as Bus Rapid Transit and Runner, and several ways in which Pierce Transit supports neighbors in need.

The report can be found at PierceTransit.org/2021-report-to-community.