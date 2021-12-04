Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed December 3 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Dec. 3, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Nov. 10-23 is 303.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 7.6 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 242 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from Parkland.

A man in his 40s from Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from South Hill.

Our totals are 97,599 cases (PCR = 86,828 antigen = 10,771) and 942 deaths.

Soon, we’ll begin reporting most COVID-19 data once a week. We organized it into 3 buckets:

Tuesday: Cases, deaths, hospitalizations and demographics.

Wednesday: Vaccines.

Thursday: Outbreaks, including schools, businesses and long-term care facilities.

You can read more about these changes in our blog: It’s time to rethink how to best bring you relevant COVID-19 data.

Find more information on: