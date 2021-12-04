 CPSD Promising Future: Malaki Kennison – The Suburban Times

CPSD Promising Future: Malaki Kennison

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Lochburn Middle School eighth grader Malaki Kennison.

He is a thoughtful student who puts in a great deal of effort to get his work done well and on time every day. His favorite subject is math because it offers a single answer and doesn’t leave a lot of room for interpretation. “I like it when things are simple,” he said.

Malaki adheres to a strict workout routine. He lifts weights at the gym six to seven times a week for nearly two hours each day. He is committed to building muscle and strength so that one day he can compete in the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition.

Malaki hopes to pursue a career in business if body building doesn’t work out for him

