Construction continues through holidays to open Hilltop Tacoma Link in 2022 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

The Hilltop Tacoma Link construction is now 80% complete, and we’re scheduled to open in summer/fall 2022!

Over the past several months, crews have installed most of the track as well as stations, electrical substations, overhead wires, poles, signals, curbs, gutters, pavement and more. We’re excited to ride Tacoma Link with you in Hilltop and Stadium next year!

We appreciate your continued patience during construction. To keep on schedule, crews will be working along the route, including in the business districts, during the holidays.

In December, crews will continue construction in the Hilltop, Stadium, and Commerce Street business districts and will resume construction near Tacoma General and Kaiser Permanente. This work will include:

Curb and gutter on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 16th St. to S. 13th St.

Curb and gutter on the north side of Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave.

Overhead wires on N. 1st St. and Stadium Way south to the traction power substation at night.

Signals work at intersections, including at the MLK Jr. Way/Division Ave., Broadway/N. 1st St., and Division Avenue/I St. intersections.

Station finishes at the Old City Hall Station on Commerce St.

Fiber optic wire installation along the entire Hilltop Tacoma Link route at night.

Tacoma General Station on Martin Luther King Jr. Way south of S. 3rd St. near Tacoma General and Kaiser Permanente.

We’ll be working with the City of Tacoma and our contractor to minimize community impacts. Access will be open to businesses and driveways. We’ll keep people moving, work around businesses’ schedules, and keep parking open as much as possible.

In early 2022, five light rail vehicles are scheduled to arrive. Then, we’ll test the trains and systems. Some construction work will continue in spring 2022. We’ll continue to keep you updated on our schedule and progress.

Questions or concerns? Please contact Liz Ellis at liz.ellis@soundtransit.org or 253.208.0586. Thank you again!