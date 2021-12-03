Tacoma City Council to Consider Appointment of Avery Moore as Tacoma’s Next Police Chief – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

Avery Moore

The City Council is scheduled to consider the appointment of Avery Moore as Tacoma’s next Police Chief on December 7 at 5 PM.

Avery Moore currently serves the Dallas Police Department as the Assistant Chief of Police for the Investigations Bureau. His career at the Dallas Police Department began at the rank of police officer and he has held many progressively responsible leadership positions since, including Assistant Chief of Police, Investigations and Tactical; Deputy Chief of Police; East Patrol Bureau Commander; Northeast Patrol Division Commander; Major of Police, Northeast Patrol Division; Lieutenant of Police; Sergeant of Police; and Senior Corporal of Police. He holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix at Dallas and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma.



Additional details on the City of Tacoma’s Police Chief recruitment process – including archived recordings of the finalists’ November 16 presentations to the City Council and November 17 panel discussions – are available at cityoftacoma.org/policechiefrecruitment.



Community access details to view the December 7 meeting at 5 PM on Zoom are as follows:



Event ID: 84834233126

Passcode: 349099

Those who wish to follow this meeting by phone may dial (253) 215-8782. It will also air and stream live on TV Tacoma as well as Facebook.