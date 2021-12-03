Steilacoom’s Clean Energy Survey – The Suburban Times

Town of Steilacoom announcement.

In 2019 the WA legislature passed the Clean Energy Transformation Act. This law requires the Town of Steilacoom to file a Clean Energy Implementation Plan. We are looking for your input for this plan.

As we develop our Clean Energy Implementation Plan, we want to understand how our residents view their communities and how the transition to cleaner electricity could help shape the future.

Please complete the Town’s Clean Energy Implementation Plan Benefits Survey (click here) and email it to Paul Loveless at paul.loveless@ci.steilacoom.wa.us or surface mail it to:

Town of Steilacoom

Attention: Paul Loveless

1030 Roe Street

Steilacoom, Washington 98388

Thank you in advance for your participation.