Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed December 2 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Dec. 2, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Nov. 8-21 is 303.5. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 7.2 per 100,000.

Today’s case and hospitalization rates are the same as yesterday because of technical difficulties with the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Today, we confirmed 266 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from South Pierce County.

A woman in her 80s from Lakewood.

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 97,357 cases (PCR = 86,624 antigen = 10,733) and 939 deaths.

Soon, we’ll begin reporting most COVID-19 data once a week. We organized it into 3 buckets:

Tuesday: Cases, deaths, hospitalizations and demographics.

Wednesday: Vaccines.

Thursday: Outbreaks, including schools, businesses and long-term care facilities.

You can read more about these changes in our blog: It’s time to rethink how to best bring you relevant COVID-19 data. tpchd.org/Home/Components/Blog/Blog/32297/333

Find more information on: