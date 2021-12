City of Puyallup announcement.

Starting Sunday, December 5, 2021, through Thursday December 9, 2021, N Meridian between W Stewart and W Main will be closed from 9 pm to 5 am. BNSF Railway will be doing repairs to the railroad crossing on Meridian. Detour signs will be in place. Drivers, who will be heading southbound on Meridian, will need to use alternate routes during the night closures. For questions and information, please call 253-287-4456.