Lakewood Weekly Bulletin: Dec. 3, 2021 – The Suburban Times

December 3, 2021: Weekly Summary
The Lakewood City Council and Nisqually Tribal Council met to discuss history, landmarks, and a looming environmental issue involving I-5 over the Nisqually River Delta.
Businesses and organizations may apply for use of federal relief funds to support recovery of low-income neighborhoods, among other missions.
The JBLM North Access Project to improve Gravelly Lake Drive and Washington Boulevard is now fully funded.
The City’s Holiday Drive-Through Light Parade is approaching on Dec. 11.
Adults 18+ are booster-eligible if 6 months have passed since completing COVID-19 vaccination.
NEVER STOP ON TRAIN TRACKS.
City Council and Nisqually Tribal Council hold Joint Meeting
The Lakewood City Council and the Nisqually Tribal Council convened a joint meeting on Monday, Nov. 30 to discuss landmarks, history, and environmental issues. Several landmarks are planned for Fort Steilacoom Park to commemorate native culture and history.
The Tribe and the City are both concerned for the future of I-5 over the Nisqually River Delta. The interstate’s current design may be compromised by flood or the wandering riverbend at Wah-He-Lut within 20 years. Salmon populations are also suffering, as the areas where salmon typically acclimate to seawater are shrinking and desalinating.
Lakewood Invites Applications for Qualified Uses of Federal Relief Funds
The City of Lakewood is accepting applications from organizations to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to address economic effects of the pandemic until Jan. 15, 2022. The City will host a Zoom webinar on Monday, Dec. 6th to invite questions about ARPA funds.
Refer to our recent announcement for information on eligibility requirements, general ARPA information, and contact information for City staff who may assist you.
Celebrate the Holidays at Lakewood’s Drive-Through Light Parade on Dec. 11
Enjoy festive light displays from the warmth and comfort of your car. Sit back and tour Fort Steilacoom Park down a path lined with beautiful light displays and greeters handing out goodies.
Turn up the heat, sip hot cocoa, play Christmas music, and let your family enjoy the event from your warm and cozy car. Lakewood’s Holiday Light Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. This is a free holiday event!
Remind Friends and Family Avoid Stop on Train Tracks
High-speed passenger trains pass through Lakewood several times a day now that Amtrak service has resumed along the Point Defiance Bypass Route. LPD is patrolling local crossings to educate folks that mistakenly stop on the tracks.
Oncoming trains are moving much too quickly to stop for cars at crossings. The Lakewood Police Department encourages residents to remind friends and family to never stop on train tracks.
JBLM North Access Project Now Fully Funded
All phases of the JBLM North Access Project to improve Gravelly Lake Drive and Washington Boulevard are now fully funded. The City of Lakewood learned on Friday, Nov. 19 that the Transportation Improvement Board awarded several grants that the City had applied for to complete ongoing road work.
A grant in the amount of $4 million was awarded to complete the second phase of the JBLM North Access Project. $7.34 million dollars of local funds are budgeted for a total project cost of $11.34 million. The successful funding of the project will accelerate some timelines and give the City an early start on Phase 2.
Upcoming Events
Holiday Parade of Lights: Saturday, Dec. 11
The City of Lakewood will celebrate the holidays with a drive-through “Parade of Lights” on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Fort Steilacoom Park. Visitors will drive through a maze of holiday floats constructed by local businesses, clubs, and organizations.
Reel Fest ’96 Film Competition: February 2022
Aspiring actors and directors are invited to join Lakewood’s upcoming film contest: Reel Life ’96. Participating groups in this fast-paced contest must create a 4-minute film in 4 days based on a theme. Participants of any experience level are invited.
- Saturday, Dec. 11: Holiday Parade of Lights
- Wednesday, Jan. 5: Reel Fest ’96 Film Contest registration concludes
Road Work Updates
- Steilacoom & Lakewood: Steilacoom Blvd. will remain closed through February between Lakewood Dr. and Gravelly Lake Dr.
- Steilacoom & Custer: Utilities are still moving overhead lines to new poles. Once complete, sidewalk work in this area will begin. Occasional lane closures will be required.
- Gravelly Lake & Nyanza: Gravelly Lake Drive is closed between Nyanza & Washington through February. Crews are installing a new roundabout at the intersection of Gravelly Lake & Veterans, and resurfacing the roads in this area.
CITY COUNCIL SUMMARY
Next Meeting: Monday, Dec. 6 (Regular Meeting)
Prior Meeting: Monday, Nov. 29 (Joint Meeting with Nisqually Tribal Council)
The Lakewood City Council and the Nisqually Tribal Council convened a joint meeting on Monday, Nov. 30 to discuss landmarks, history, and environmental issues.
Four landmarks are planned at Fort Steilacoom Park to commemorate the native history of the land, including a sign telling the tragic story of Chief Leschi. Also planned is a gathering and interpretive area with elements of native symbols and history, and a 1.7-mile trail to be called the “Nisqually Loop Trail”.
The Tribe and the City are both concerned for the future of I-5 over the Nisqually River Delta. The interstate’s current design may be compromised by flood or the wandering riverbend at Wah-He-Lut within 20 years. Salmon populations are also suffering, as the areas where salmon typically acclimate to seawater are shrinking and desalinating.
COVID-19 & Relief Programs
- Virus Activity: Local virus activity and hospitalizations are improving.
- Health Guidance: TPCHD implores residents to get vaccinated, mask up, and practice social distancing.
- Booster Shots: Adults 18+ are eligible to receive a booster shot if 6+ months have passed since prior vaccination.
- Vaccine Locations: The Towne Center Vaccine Clinic is open daily from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 10330 59th Avenue Southwest, STE B, Lakewood, WA 98499.
- Vaccine Eligibility: Children ages 5-11 are now vaccine eligible, and the CDC encourages vaccination for this age group.
Notes
Visit the Community Advisory Boards and the City of Lakewood Jobs pages for open volunteer and paid positions.
Report maintenance issues or code violations with MyLakewood311, available on iTunes App Store or on Google Play.
- Keep in touch with the City of Lakewood by subscribing to our official email newsletters.
