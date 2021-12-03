Lakewood Weekly Bulletin: Dec. 3, 2021 – The Suburban Times

December 3, 2021: Weekly Summary The Lakewood City Council and Nisqually Tribal Council met to discuss history, landmarks, and a looming environmental issue involving I-5 over the Nisqually River Delta. Businesses and organizations may apply for use of federal relief funds to support recovery of low-income neighborhoods, among other missions. The JBLM North Access Project to improve Gravelly Lake Drive and Washington Boulevard is now fully funded. The City’s Holiday Drive-Through Light Parade is approaching on Dec. 11. Adults 18+ are booster-eligible if 6 months have passed since completing COVID-19 vaccination. NEVER STOP ON TRAIN TRACKS.

The Lakewood City Council and the Nisqually Tribal Council convened a joint meeting on Monday, Nov. 30 to discuss landmarks, history, and environmental issues. Several landmarks are planned for Fort Steilacoom Park to commemorate native culture and history.

The Tribe and the City are both concerned for the future of I-5 over the Nisqually River Delta. The interstate’s current design may be compromised by flood or the wandering riverbend at Wah-He-Lut within 20 years. Salmon populations are also suffering, as the areas where salmon typically acclimate to seawater are shrinking and desalinating.

The riverbend at Wah-He-Lut is wandering towards I-5, posing a structural threat.

The City of Lakewood is accepting applications from organizations to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to address economic effects of the pandemic until Jan. 15, 2022. The City will host a Zoom webinar on Monday, Dec. 6th to invite questions about ARPA funds.

Refer to our recent announcement for information on eligibility requirements, general ARPA information, and contact information for City staff who may assist you.

Enjoy festive light displays from the warmth and comfort of your car. Sit back and tour Fort Steilacoom Park down a path lined with beautiful light displays and greeters handing out goodies.

Turn up the heat, sip hot cocoa, play Christmas music, and let your family enjoy the event from your warm and cozy car. Lakewood’s Holiday Light Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. This is a free holiday event!

A worker prepares and tests the lights for City Hall Christmas tree on display in the Main Street roundabout.

High-speed passenger trains pass through Lakewood several times a day now that Amtrak service has resumed along the Point Defiance Bypass Route. LPD is patrolling local crossings to educate folks that mistakenly stop on the tracks.

Oncoming trains are moving much too quickly to stop for cars at crossings. The Lakewood Police Department encourages residents to remind friends and family to never stop on train tracks.

This driver improperly and dangerously stopped on train tracks near Bridgeport and Pacific Highway. They were pulled over right away by a nearby Lakewood Police Officer to discuss the danger (but were not ticketed – education is the priority).

All phases of the JBLM North Access Project to improve Gravelly Lake Drive and Washington Boulevard are now fully funded. The City of Lakewood learned on Friday, Nov. 19 that the Transportation Improvement Board awarded several grants that the City had applied for to complete ongoing road work.

A grant in the amount of $4 million was awarded to complete the second phase of the JBLM North Access Project. $7.34 million dollars of local funds are budgeted for a total project cost of $11.34 million. The successful funding of the project will accelerate some timelines and give the City an early start on Phase 2.

JBLM North Access Project Map

2-2 SBCT Lancer Brigade will bring out one of their fearsome Stryker vehicles again this year for display at the Holiday Light Parade

Steilacoom & Lakewood : Steilacoom Blvd. will remain closed through February between Lakewood Dr. and Gravelly Lake Dr.

Steilacoom & Custer : Utilities are still moving overhead lines to new poles. Once complete, sidewalk work in this area will begin. Occasional lane closures will be required.

Utilities are still moving overhead lines to new poles. Once complete, sidewalk work in this area will begin. Occasional lane closures will be required. Gravelly Lake & Nyanza: Gravelly Lake Drive is closed between Nyanza & Washington through February. Crews are installing a new roundabout at the intersection of Gravelly Lake & Veterans, and resurfacing the roads in this area.

Steilacoom Blvd. sewer repair remains on schedule. Pierce County crews are working 30′ below the roadway to replace a collapsed main.

CITY COUNCIL SUMMARY

Next Meeting: Monday, Dec. 6 (Regular Meeting)

Prior Meeting: Monday, Nov. 29 (Joint Meeting with Nisqually Tribal Council)

Virus Activity: Local virus activity and hospitalizations are improving.

Local virus activity and hospitalizations are improving. Health Guidance: TPCHD implores residents to get vaccinated, mask up, and practice social distancing.

TPCHD implores residents to get vaccinated, mask up, and practice social distancing. Booster Shots: Adults 18+ are eligible to receive a booster shot if 6+ months have passed since prior vaccination.

Adults 18+ are eligible to receive a booster shot if 6+ months have passed since prior vaccination. Vaccine Locations: The Towne Center Vaccine Clinic is open daily from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 10330 59th Avenue Southwest, STE B, Lakewood, WA 98499.

The Towne Center Vaccine Clinic is open daily from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 10330 59th Avenue Southwest, STE B, Lakewood, WA 98499. Vaccine Eligibility: Children ages 5-11 are now vaccine eligible, and the CDC encourages vaccination for this age group.

