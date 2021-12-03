Daytime roadway repairs planned for northbound I-5 on Sunday in DuPont – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

DUPONT – Travelers who use northbound Interstate 5 on Sunday morning, Dec. 5 between Lacey and DuPont are encouraged to add extra time into their trips.

Dry weather will give Washington State Department of Transportation region bridge and maintenance crews a chance to make roadway repairs in two separate locations.

Sunday, Dec. 5

From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., one lane of northbound I-5 will close approaching the Nisqually River Bridge in Thurston County.

From 8 a.m. to noon, one lane of northbound I-5 at milepost 119 near the Steilacoom-DuPont Road interchange in DuPont will close.

The single-lane closures in both locations have the potential to cause minor backups during the morning hours.

Crews are repairing the roadway surface where potholes have developed. The work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app. Real time travel information is available on WSDOT’s travel center map.