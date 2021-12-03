Apply by Dec. 8 for Guided Pathways IDEAL Fellowship and opportunity to earn $1,000 – The Suburban Times

Pierce College announcement.

Pierce College students have an exciting opportunity to apply for the Initiative for Diversity, Equity, Antiracism and Leadership (IDEAL) Fellowship by Dec. 8. Students will receive a $1,000 stipend for actively participating in this virtual fellowship, which begins in February 2022. The fellowship consists of six virtual sessions scheduled for every other Friday from 1-4 p.m.

Students from Columbia Basin, Highline, and Tacoma Community College are also eligible to apply.

Students will hear from Dr. Jeremiah Sims, guest speakers and each other, to engage in critical equity discussions and analysis. Topics such as white supremacy, racialized capitalism, equity, justice, and love will be discussed in a safe and welcoming space. Students will work in teams to identify a policy or practice on campus that is negatively impacting students and will go through a guided process to collect data, deeply understand the issue, and make recommendations for change to their campus leadership.

Students do not need to have any prior experience doing equity work to apply for the IDEAL Fellowship. If you are already doing equity work, or interested in getting started, we encourage you to apply by Dec. 8.

Learn more and apply.