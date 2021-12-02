Webinar: How to Participate as a Pierce County Professional Services Provider – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Join us for a webinar to learn more about the opportunity to be on a list of qualified professional services providers who will be matched with Pierce County businesses who need services such as bookkeeping, graphic design, web design, marketing, tax, and legal advice.

Providers need to register with Pierce County and complete a bid process in order to participate as an approved provider. American Rescue Plan Act funding has been allocated by the Pierce County Council to support this program.

Click here to register for the Wednesday, December 8 at 2:00 pm webinar.

Questions? Contact us at 253.798.6150 or send an email.