Pierce County Library System Board conducts final public hearing for 2022 budget – The Suburban Times

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will conduct its second and final public hearing on its 2022 proposed budget and conduct other business at its Board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 3:30 p.m.

Join the meeting by phone or online:

Phone: 253-215-8782, webinar identification: 977 6052 7787, passcode: 106659

Zoom with a Zoom account from a web browser or an app:

zoom.us/j/97760527787?pwd=T1VGT0ZvbEhhRWVmSXdOTEFwQndrQT09

The Library System projects a $42.9 million budget to serve the county, which is a $3.5 million increase from the 2021 budget. The primary increase shows the Library System moving toward full service as well as monies to cover costs from inflation. Other increased costs include continued safety measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and serving the public safely with curbside pickup of books, movies and other materials.

2022 marks the third year of operating under the Library’s levy sustainable plan, which resulted from the voter-approved reauthorized levy in 2018. The plan created a multi-year funding cycle to provide stable funding to deliver valued library services through 2029.

In the current funding cycle, which includes 2022, the Library System is receiving more revenue than it is spending. Following the levy sustainable plan, the Library plans to save the unspent funds for future years, when costs to operate the Library System are projected to be higher than revenues.

Another component of the proposed budget shows 2022 as the third year the Library System does not plan to charge fines on overdue books and materials. In March 2020, the Library System stopped charging fines to help reduce further economic burdens brought on by the economic crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/Default.htm