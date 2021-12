Submitted by Greg Christenson.

The 8th Annual Tacoma Santa Parade, presented by Ionic, will be take place on Sunday, December 5. The event will held between 50th & 56th Streets on South Tacoma Way. There will be bands, floats, street vendors, music, shopping and of course Santa!

Bring the whole family and spend the afternoon exploring new businesses, vendors, food trucks and music while you wait for the parade to begin.

Festivities begin at 2:30. The Parade kicks off at 4:30.