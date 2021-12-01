Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum Partners on Fort Lawton History Exhibit, Live Jazz Concerts at Seattle Center – The Suburban Times

Phil Raschke story.

From now until February 28, 2022 be sure to visit Seattle Center and take in the new “Fort Lawton” historical exhibit jointly hosted by the Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum.

The exhibit not only highlights the importance of Fort Lawton, but also highlights the important role played by the famous Buffalo Soldier 25th Infantry Regiment which was stationed at Lawton in 1909 following service in the Philippines. The 25th was one of four African American regiments created in 1866 following the American Civil War.

The 25th also had a well known band that played for the public. This band has been credited with helping give birth to the famous jazz era that started in early 1917. To honor the band’s legacy, a series of live jazz performances has been scheduled to accompany the exhibit. The performances will be held at the Seattle Center Armory Stage from 4 to 6 pm on Dec 12, Jan 9, Jan 30 and Feb 20 and 28. A complete schedule of performers can be viewed at www.buffalosoldierstacoma.org/our-events.

Admission to the exhibit and jazz concerts is free, but proof of Covid vaccination is required for entrance.

Don’t miss this educational, entertaining and compelling story relating to our recent history….and it’s all Free. For more information, call 206-624-0581 or 253-272-4257.