Sound Transit CEO Selection Committee meets on Dec. 2; Board meeting Dec. 16 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit CEO Selection Committee meets on Dec. 2; Board meeting Dec. 16

Sound Transit announcement.

The Sound Transit Board of Directors will convene the first meeting of its CEO Selection Committee on December 2 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The committee will receive an overview of the CEO search process, timeline and work plan. The committee will also consider a potential action to direct the CEO to contract with a CEO search firm.

The meeting will take place as a video and telephone conference due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions. Information on how to watch or hear the meeting can be found at the link below: www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/ceo-search-committee-meeting-2021-12-02

The Sound Transit Board of Directors will convene its regular Board meeting on December 16 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Last month’s agenda did not include a specific time for the December Board meeting to allow a final time to be determined based on Board member schedules.

At the meeting, the Board will consider a range of agenda items including:

  • Adoption of an annual budget for 2022
  • Identification of a preferred alternative for study in the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Operations and Maintenance Facility South
  • The election of a Sound Transit Board Chair and Vice Chairs for 2022 and 2023
  • A betterment agreement with Community Transit
  • A Citizen Oversight Panel reappointment

The Board will also receive a report on the West Seattle/Ballard Link Extensions and presentations from the Diversity Oversight Committee and Sound Transit’s Anti-Racist strategy.

The meeting will take place as a video and telephone conference due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions. Information on how to watch or hear the meeting can be found at the link below: www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/board-directors-meeting-2021-12-16

