robis Lakewood Camera + The Print Refinery Open House – The Suburban Times

Submitted by robis Lakewood Camera + The Print Refinery.

Lakewood, WA – robis Lakewood Camera + The Print Refinery® is hosting an open house on December 4, 2021 from 11AM to 5PM 10015 Gravelly Lake Drive SW (by Chase Bank @ 100th Street) to launch a new addition to their business – The Print Refinery®. The public is invited to take a tour of their new improvements and meet their remarkable team. Attendees will receive unique gifts and generous discounts. All activities will highlight neighborhood images, people Sand businesses. The event will feature delicious samples from local favorite AA Meats and beverages for all ages. Periodic “Make + Take” hands-on demonstrations starting at 11:15AM will include behind the scenes tours and an opportunity to create a beautiful gift item. While supplies last.

“We would like to welcome our favorite locals, some new faces, and our local business community and offer an opportunity to experience all that we can creatively do with photos, video and printing. We offer inspiration, solutions, support and education for organizing and archiving, gift giving, interior decorating and business branding and marketing,” said Tod Wolf – The Print Refinery®

The purpose of the event is to showcase robis Lakewood Camera + The Print Refinery® location, and introduce several innovative products. Samples of many printed and customized photo gifts and products will be on hand to inspire and encourage folks to create their own unique products.

robis Lakewood Camera + The Print Refinery® is working on a fresh look and a new era for their business by incorporating The Print Refinery®! They are already known for their expertise with photography, stationery, archiving and framing – and now they are supercharging their print capabilities! Think beyond traditional photo prints as they inspire you to do more with your images and collaborate with their creative team.

robis Lakewood Camera + The Print Refinery® is the only one-stop shop west of the Mississippi to choose a camera, receive instruction for your best photos, print them and display them around the home, office, or custom framed on the walls.