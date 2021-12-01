Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 30 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
On Nov. 30, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Nov. 7-20 is 303.5. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 7.2 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 278 COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths:
- A man in his 50s from South Pierce County.
- A woman in her 60s from Spanaway.
- A woman in her 70s from South Hill.
- A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.
- A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.
- A woman in her 60s from South Pierce County.
- A man in his 60s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.
Our totals are 96,843 cases (PCR = 86,199 antigen = 10,644) and 931 deaths.
