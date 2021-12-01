Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 30 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Nov. 30, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Nov. 7-20 is 303.5. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 7.2 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 278 COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths:

A man in his 50s from South Pierce County.

A woman in her 60s from Spanaway.

A woman in her 70s from South Hill.

A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 60s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 60s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.

Our totals are 96,843 cases (PCR = 86,199 antigen = 10,644) and 931 deaths.

