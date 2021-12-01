 CPSD Staff Spotlight: Marcella Campbell – The Suburban Times

CPSD Staff Spotlight: Marcella Campbell

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Evergreen Elementary School third grade teacher Marcella Campbell. She has spent her entire teaching career, the last 17 years, in the district.

Born in Georgia, she grew up in a military family. Her father retired from the military while stationed at Fort Lewis in the 1980s, and she has made Washington her home ever since.

Marcella’s experience as a military child helps her connect with her students and their life experiences. “I share my stories with them about being a military kid and it helps me connect with them better,” she said. “I love getting to know all of the kids and learning all of their different personalities.”

