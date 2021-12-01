2022 Daffodil Festival Princess Candidates Introduced – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The Daffodil Festival.

Pierce County, WA – The Daffodil Festival concluded their 2022 Princess Candidate Selections on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Chief Leschi School, finalizing this year’s court. The 89th year of the Daffodil Festival consists of 23 young women from 23 participating Peirce County High Schools. Embodying this year’s theme, “Hope Rises,” the festival moved back to in-person selections, with added safety precautions, in comparison to last year’s virtual selections. Each participating high-school senior interviewed with a judge’s panel, shared a 1-minute speech and answered an impromptu question. The chosen young women are considered “Daffodil Princess Candidates” until the 48th annual Princess Promenade on February 27, 2022, when they are crowned as official Princesses of the Festival. The Princesses will be volunteering at a multitude of events this upcoming year. Some of the events include The Tacoma Yacht Club Marine Parade on April 24, 2022, and the return of the Grand Floral Daffodil Parade on April 9, 2022. For more information on upcoming events, visit www.thedaffodilfestival.org/.

The young women who were chosen are involved in a range of activities while also maintaining a GPA of 3.2 or higher. To their schedules, they’ll add a long list of community service, events, and appearances that’ll benefit Pierce County and the community in which they serve.

INTRODUCING THE DAFFODIL FESTIVAL 2022 PRINCESS CANDIDATES:

Puyallup High School – Princess Candidate Darya Baker selected on October 6, 2021

selected on October 6, 2021 Lakes High School – Princess Candidate Willow Warren selected on October 18, 202 1

selected on October 18, 202 Bonney Lake High School – Princess Candidate Kaitlyn Bolland selected on October 19, 2021

selected on October 19, 2021 Sumner High School – Princess Candidate Maeson Sterrenburg selected on October 19, 2021

selected on October 19, 2021 Orting High School – Princess Candidate Amber Burgess selected on October 20, 2021

selected on October 20, 2021 White River High School – Princess Candidate Julia Schmidt selected on October 26, 2021

selected on October 26, 2021 Curtis High School – Princess Candidate Clara Blakeslee selected on October 27, 2021

selected on October 27, 2021 Foss IB World School – Princess Candidate Aiysha Ali selected on October 28, 2021

selected on October 28, 2021 Fife High School – Princess Candidate Samantha Calland selected on November 1, 2021

selected on November 1, 2021 Stadium High School – Princess Candidate Caitlyn Ye Selected on November 2, 2021

Selected on November 2, 2021 Silas High School – Princess Candidate Andrea Galvi n selected on November 3, 2021

n selected on November 3, 2021 Rogers High School – Princess Candidate Julia Odhiambo selected on November 4, 2021

selected on November 4, 2021 Franklin Pierce High School – Princess Candidate Victoria Plom selected on November 9, 2021

selected on November 9, 2021 Emerald Ridge High School – Princess Candidate Arin Havenstrite selected on November 9, 2021

selected on November 9, 2021 Bethel High School – Princess Candidate Zana Stewart selected on November 10, 2021

selected on November 10, 2021 Eatonville High School – Princess Candidate Alexis Powell selected on November 10, 2021

selected on November 10, 2021 Lincoln High School – Princess Candidate Isha Hussein selected on November 12, 2021

selected on November 12, 2021 Graham Kapowsin High School – Princess Candidate Kaely Harding selected on November 15, 2021

selected on November 15, 2021 Clover Park High School – Princess Candidate Lilly Nonamaker selected on November 15, 2021

selected on November 15, 2021 Spanaway Lake High School – Princess Candidate Sydney Brickey selected on November 16, 2021

selected on November 16, 2021 Washington High School – Princess Candidate Nakiya-Rene Jastillana selected on November 17, 2021

selected on November 17, 2021 Mount Tahoma High School – Princess Candidate Thien-Ha Ngo selected on November 18, 2021

selected on November 18, 2021 Chief Leschi School – Princess Candidate Faith Hudson selected on November 19, 2021

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL

The Daffodil Festival has celebrated over 89 years in the great state of Washington, fostering the spirit and growth of Pierce County through its mission of bettering our local communities. Traditionally, the Grand Floral Street Parade travels through four Pierce County communities on Parade Day – Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner, and Orting.e Daffodil Parade has marched through our great community every year since 1934, except for the war years of 1943, 1944, and 1945, and well as 2020 due to the global pandemic. Last year’s partnership with the Washington State Spring Fair commenced the first “stationary” parade in the Daffodil Festival’s history to ensure the safety of our community members and beloved parade participants. We plan to resume the traditional 4-City Grand Floral Parade this year on April 9, 2022.

Our Pierce County Community has viewed the Daffodil Festival as a premier headline event, second only to the Washington State Fair. The Daffodil Festival is proud to be a significant event in the Pacific Northwest. To learn more about the Daffodil Festival, the Festival Blog, and view official updates, please visit: www.thedaffodilfestival.org. Please direct any questions to: DaffodilFestivalPR@gmail.com.