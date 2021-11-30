They’re Here! Buffalo Soldiers 2022 Military Baseball Calendars – The Suburban Times

Phil Raschke news story.

The Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum is proud to announce their 2022 Military Baseball Calendars are now available. Last year’s calendar sold out and we would like to do the same this year!

The 2022 calendar brings to life fascinating untold stories of Buffalo Soldier contributions to America and baseball from 1886 to 1944. Read about baseball manager and 10th Cavalry Silver Star awardee John Buck plus Seattle semi-pro baseball champion and Tuskegee fighter pilot Sam Bruce or the fabulous Lena Horne’s World War II contributions to military baseball and the USO. And, there’s lots more!

These one of a kind, special edition calendars are not only educational, but make great Holiday gifts. Additionally, proceeds help support the museum’s educational outreach to Pierce County youth.

This year’s special edition is now available by mail order for $20 per copy which includes shipping and handling. Just call the museum at 253-272-4257 and leave your name and return contact number. The message – order line is available 24 hours a day. You can also go to the museum website and order on-line www.buffalosoldierstacoma.org/our-events.

Or, you can purchase a calendar directly at the museum for just $15. The museum address and operating hours are below.

Don’t miss out, supplies are limited, purchase yours today!

The Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum is located at 1940 South Wilkeson, Tacoma, WA 98405. Museum hours are noon to 4 pm Wednesday and Saturday or by appointment.

Happy Holidays to You and Yours!