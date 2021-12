Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Travelers planning to use Interstate 5 through Tacoma overnight on Dec. 2-4 will want to plan ahead and take alternate routes to avoid delays.

Construction crews building the new East L Street bridge over I-5 will close all lanes of southbound I-5 for one night and then all lanes of northbound I-5 for the next two nights to install 15 bridge girders.

The full list of closures is available on the WSDOT website.