Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 29 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Nov. 29, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Nov. 2-15 is 322.0. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 9.2 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 144 COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 60s from Spanaway.

On Thursday we confirmed 15 cases. On Saturday we confirmed 362 cases. On Sunday we confirmed 86 cases. We did not confirm any cases on Friday because of state holiday reporting changes. Confirmed cases were also lower Thursday and higher Saturday because of those changes.

Our totals are 96,551 cases (PCR = 85,936 antigen = 10,615) and 924 deaths.

