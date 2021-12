Official Election Results for Nov. 2, 2021 General Election – The Suburban Times

The final results of the Nov. 2, 2021 General Election are now official. The following results are from the areas The Suburban Times coverage area. If something is missing, it is an oversight, not intentional. You can see the same data at the Pierce County website and more election data at the State website.

Charter Amendment No. 51

Approved 115,405

Rejected 53,991

PORT OF TACOMA Commissioner Pos. 1

John McCarthy 127,922

Laura Gilbert 31,765

WRITE-IN 710

PORT OF TACOMA Commissioner Pos. 2

Dick Marzano 97,705

Elizabeth Pew 63,081

WRITE-IN 615

PORT OF TACOMA Commissioner Pos. 4

Don Meyer 89,090

Mary M. Bacon 71,562

WRITE-IN 584

CITY OF DUPONT Council Pos. 1

Maame Bassaw 990

Frank Diaz 805

WRITE-IN 3

CITY OF DUPONT Council Pos. 2

Shawna Gasak 781

Mike Winkler 1,014

WRITE-IN 1

CITY OF DUPONT Council Pos. 3

Beth Elliott 1,080

Susanna Keilman 715

WRITE-IN 3

CITY OF DUPONT Council Pos. 7

Susan Walton 893

John P. Colvin 880

WRITE-IN 1

CITY OF FIRCREST Council Pos. 1

David M. Viafore 1,705

WRITE-IN 90

CITY OF FIRCREST Council Pos. 2

Shannon Reynolds 1,678

WRITE-IN 62

CITY OF FIRCREST Council Pos. 6

Nikki Bufford 1,120

Yolonda Brooks 1,003

WRITE-IN 16

CITY OF FIRCREST Council Pos. 7

Jim Andrews 1,129

Deanna Nuttbrock-Allen 1,006

WRITE-IN 3

CITY OF LAKEWOOD Council Pos. 1

Mary Moss 7,644

WRITE-IN 290

CITY OF LAKEWOOD Council Pos. 2

Mike Brandstetter 6,891

Amelia Isabel Escobedo 2,310

WRITE-IN 36

CITY OF LAKEWOOD Council Pos. 3

Jason Whalen 6,996

Siabhon Ayuso 2,261

WRITE-IN 36

CITY OF LAKEWOOD Council Pos. 5

Patti Belle 7,126

Ria J. Covington Johnson 1,764

WRITE-IN 73

CITY OF PUYALLUP Proposition No. 1

Yes 5,613

No 3,846

CITY OF PUYALLUP COUNCIL DIST. 1 Council Dist. 1 Pos. 2

Jim Kastama 1,697

Joshua Harem 840

WRITE-IN 23

CITY OF PUYALLUP COUNCIL DIST. 2 Council Dist. 2 Pos. 2

Dennis King 2,091

Joe Colombo 1,443

WRITE-IN 13

CITY OF PUYALLUP COUNCIL DIST. 3 Council Dist. 3 Pos. 2

Julie Door 2,441

WRITE-IN 137

CITY OF PUYALLUP Municipal Court Judge

Andrea L. Beall 6,941

WRITE-IN 161

TOWN OF STEILACOOM Mayor

Richard (Dick) Muri 1,804

Nino Vaccaro 432

WRITE-IN 35

TOWN OF STEILACOOM Council Pos. 1

Pete Franklin 1,771

WRITE-IN 41

TOWN OF STEILACOOM Council Pos. 2

Elizabeth Grasher 1,212

John T. Perry 1,069

WRITE-IN 7

TOWN OF STEILACOOM Council Pos. 3

Roger A. Neal 1,775

WRITE-IN 40

CITY OF TACOMA Mayor

Victoria Woodards 25,102

Steve Haverly 16,707

WRITE-IN 256

CITY OF TACOMA Council at Large Pos. 6

Kiara Daniels 24,667

Brett Johnson 15,716

WRITE-IN 132

CITY OF TACOMA COUNCIL DIST. 2 Council Dist. 2

Sarah Rumbaugh 5,912

Kelly Blucher 3,836

WRITE-IN 103

CITY OF TACOMA COUNCIL DIST. 4 Council Dist. 4

Catherine Ushka 3,893

Israel James McKinney 1,906

WRITE-IN 53

CITY OF TACOMA COUNCIL DIST. 5 Council Dist. 5

Joe Bushnell 2,923

Anne Artman 2,695

WRITE-IN 44

CITY OF TACOMA Civil Service Pos. 1

Eric Hansen 28,204

Femi Adeleke 10,625

WRITE-IN 223

CITY OF TACOMA Civil Service Pos. 2

Dan Sexton 22,282

WRITE-IN 2,447

CITY OF UNIVERSITY PLACE Council Pos. 1

Javier H. Figueroa 5,793

WRITE-IN 250

CITY OF UNIVERSITY PLACE Council Pos. 3

Steve Worthington 5,796

WRITE-IN 154

CITY OF UNIVERSITY PLACE Council Pos. 4

Edward Wood 4,951

Joey Jones 2,595

WRITE-IN 36

CITY OF UNIVERSITY PLACE Council Pos. 5

Denise McCluskey 5,804

WRITE-IN 161

STEILACOOM HISTORICAL SCHOOL DIST. NO. 1 Director Pos. 1

Jennifer McDonald 4,205

Michael Tuncap 906

WRITE-IN 13

STEILACOOM HISTORICAL SCHOOL DIST. NO. 1 Director Pos. 2

Victor Hogan 4,269

WRITE-IN 64

STEILACOOM HISTORICAL SCHOOL DIST. NO. 1 Director Pos. 3

Melanie Tinsley 4,391

WRITE-IN 57

PUYALLUP SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 3 Director Pos. 1

Maddie Names 14,488

William T. Rowland 10,348

WRITE-IN 124

PUYALLUP SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 3 Director Pos. 4

David Berg 13,060

Marcello Mancini 12,035

WRITE-IN 96

TACOMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 10 Director Pos. 2

Enrique Leon 28,927

Sarah Hendrix 14,533

WRITE-IN 152

TACOMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 10 Director Pos. 3

Korey Strozier 33,092

WRITE-IN 1,035

TACOMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 10 Director Pos. 4

Chelsea McElroy 32,798

WRITE-IN 993

TACOMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 10 Director Pos. 5

Elizabeth Bonbright 25,713

Bill Hanawalt 16,482

WRITE-IN 328

UNIVERSITY PLACE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 83 Director Pos. 1

Ethelda Burke 4,399

Whitney Holz 2,994

WRITE-IN 34

UNIVERSITY PLACE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 83 Director Pos. 2

Marisa Peloquin 5,452

WRITE-IN 141

CLOVER PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 400 Director Dist. 3

Alyssa Anderson Pearson 4,839

Jeff Brown 4,215

WRITE-IN 36

CLOVER PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 400 Director Dist. 4

Marty Schafer 4,453

David G. Anderson 4,541

WRITE-IN 40

FRANKLIN PIERCE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 402 Director Dist. 2

Shawna Williams 1,510

Ron Nerio 4,458

WRITE-IN 68

FRANKLIN PIERCE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 402 Director Dist. 3

Shawn Durnen 2,520

Gil Mendoza 3,523

WRITE-IN 56

FRANKLIN PIERCE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 402 Director Dist. 5

Tono Sablan 4,804

WRITE-IN 191

BETHEL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 403 Director Dist. 1

Marcus Young 10,295

Shannon Zimmerly 4,765

WRITE-IN 121

BETHEL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 403 Director Dist. 3

Roseanna Camacho 12,032

James Muchina Njoroge 2,354

WRITE-IN 270

BETHEL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 403 Director Dist. 4

Terrance Mayers, Sr. 10,702

Rick Payne 4,018

WRITE-IN 202

ANDERSON ISLAND PARK AND RECREATION DIST Commissioner Pos. 3

John T. Larsen 442

WRITE-IN 12

ANDERSON ISLAND PARK AND RECREATION DIST Commissioner Pos. 4

Rick Anderson 442

WRITE-IN 11

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA Commissioner Pos. 3

Rosie Ayala 19,532

Carolyn Edmonds 19,330

WRITE-IN 233

LAKEWOOD WATER DISTRICT Commissioner Pos. 2

Gary Barton 8,082

WRITE-IN 116