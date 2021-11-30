Final draft districting plan submitted to the Districting Committee for review – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

The Pierce County Districting Committee is tasked with redrawing the seven Pierce County Council districts to equally distribute the county’s population based on 2020 Census data.

The Districting Committee received the final draft plan at their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 5:30 p.m. The public was invited to join the meeting virtually here or by calling 253-215-8782 and entering Webinar ID 963 5627 6700.

The final draft plan along with previous meeting materials can be found at www.piercecountywa.gov/districting.

Additional information about the Districting Committee is outlined in Sections 4.40, 4.50 and 4.60 of the Pierce County Charter, including how the districts are drawn, formation of the Districting Committee, the appointment process, timelines, and the process for creation of the new district maps and their adoption.