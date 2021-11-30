Annual Fallen Officer Food Drive Dec. 1 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

December 1, Lakewood Police will be holding its annual Fallen Officer Food Drive at the police station located at 9401 Lakewood Dr SW. It begins (Rain or Shine!) at 6:00AM and close it down for the day at 5:30PM. Donation bins will also be in place at the station for any other donations until December 7.

The food drive will be staffed by Police Department employees, City of Lakewood employees and West Pierce Fire Department employees, who will be ready to accept drive-up money or food donations. LPD is again partnering with the Emergency Food Network (EFN) to distribute the donations to those in need.

A Blood Drive at the station in partnership with Bloodworks Northwest will also be taking place. The Blood Drive is a two-day event (12-01 and 12-02). The schedule on Wednesday is full and is nearing capacity for Thursday. Information on registering for an appointment can be found on the LPD Facebook page.