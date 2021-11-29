Finding You – A Clean Romantic Film Review – The Suburban Times

The movie is nicely laid out with excellent actors.

The Storyline:

This is the story of two people, on the cusp of adult choices and responsibilities, who have to figure out what they want and how to achieve it. Violinist Finley Sinclair travels to an Irish coastal village to begin her semester study abroad. At the B&B run by her host family, who had also hosted her brother the previous year, she encounters the gregarious and persistent heartthrob movie star Beckett Rush.

Official trailer – imdb.com/video/vi2811609113?

The movie is nicely laid out with excellent actors. It was released in May of 2021.

The players:

Finley Sinclair (Rose Reid) is a young violinist applying for music school after having failed two auditions and no future in music if she fails the third.

Beckett Rush (Jedidiah Goodacre) is a young adult heart-throb enjoying the adulation of his fans, but missing personal growth through the joys of freedom.

Emma Callaghan, (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) is a young Irish teenager, looking for an idol and finding it hard to grow up.

Finley (Rose Reid) on the left, helps Becket (Jedidiah Goodacre on the right) run lines for the next day’s shoot.

Taylor (Katherine McNamara) is a young actress believing the publicity hype that she and Beckett are a hot item.

Cathleen Sweeney (Vanessa Redgrave) is a senior member in an Irish nursing home, holding on to the letters returned letters by her estranged sister.

Seamus (Patrick Bergin) is a down on his luck Irish fiddle player with no place to go.

The six actors/characters and their actions are the reason this movie is just under two hours long.

Finley (Rose Reid, right) helps Cathleen Sweeney Vanessa Redgrave, left), prepare for death.

Finley, is following in her brother’s footsteps to study a year abroad. After boarding the plane for Ireland, a stewardess offers her an open seat in First Class. The occupier of the adjacent seat is already asleep and soon she is as well. The fellow traveler is the film star Beckett Rush. Upon waking Finley has words with Becket who is used to adulation, but good naturedly brushes off Finley’s attitude.

Waiting at the terminal with her family is Emma Callaghan (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) an exuberant young Irish teenager who is happy to see Finley Sinclair (Rose Reid), the sister of an earlier visitor from America. The host family has inherited a B&B which is in a small village, and just happens to be where Becket is filming, and staying. Soon, although at odds, Finley is helping Becket run lines in preparation of the next day’s shoot.

Much of the film is about perseverance and overcoming problems. As part of her semester abroad educational work, Finley helps Cathleen Sweeney (Vanessa Redgrave) prepare for death. Mrs. Sweeney, played by Vanessa Redgrave, a part of the classic Redgrave acting family; she brings life to the film as well as the character.

Both Finley and Beckett are at a crossroad in their young lives. Finley must find the emotional triggers in her music and Beckett must stand up and take control of his life or get swept away in the control of his father and the mob of his business supporters. Taylor (Katherine McNamara) begs, cajoles and stresses that she and Beckett are the hot item in Hollywood.

The film is just shy of two hours long. I liked the characters and the story, but it wasn’t perfect. There were lots of reviews from thumbs down to thumbs up. Even those who hated the film spoke highly of the beauty of Ireland in the photography. It was filmed in Carlingford, County Louth, Ireland.

Actress Taylor (Katherine McNamara) begs, cajoles and stresses that she and Beckett are the hot item in Hollywood.

Some people compared the film to the Hallmark Channel movies both in a good and ways. I like a good Hallmark film, but not as a steady diet. They’re a little too white for constant watching. People also mentioned religious overtones to the film. They didn’t seem that serious to me. I’ve seen many films introduce God into a decent film and ruin it. The film was recommended for one award: Spiritually Uplifting Screenplay for Brian Baugh.

An extremely low review:

“This was beyond terrible.

MovieCriticOnline20 July 2021

“Were they in a rush to get through this film? It sure seems like it. Within about 90 seconds we see the female lead going to an audition, having the audition, getting home, and having the obligatory comfort talk from her mother to being on a plane exchanging unfunny repartee with the male lead.

Then they were in Ireland where we quickly meet the standard “funny and cute” sidekick and of course, the male lead is some hotshot young movie star all the girls love and he not only happens to sit next to our female lead but guess what? He is also staying in the same random house she is staying at. What a miracle. And guess what? They fall in love. Isn’t that amazing?”

An extremely high review:

“Finally, a great movie our teens can watch!

coxpnw30 May 2021

We have skipped many movies due to the unnecessary crap they include! Finally, one our teens can watch that is fun, charming and a feel good romance! CKeep them coming please! Actors were good, story was sweet and it left you in a positive and happy mood. Loved it make sure to see it!”

Peg and I watched the film in bed the day before Thanksgiving. We found the film on Prime. Both reviews had merit. We enjoyed the film, the characters, the acting, and the storyline . . . but . . . for us it wasn’t a two-hour film. It should have run just an hour and a half.