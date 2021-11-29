Dance Theatre Northwest Presents Joyful Holiday Showcase December 5th – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Photo courtesy of Dance Theatre Northwest/Philander Eargle

Dance Theatre Northwest will present celebratory holiday dance favorites–classical ballet, tap, jazz and designed to delight musical theatre favorites at Our Church on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 7:15 PM. The performance will include a few excerpts from DTNW’s Nutcracker and will feature Fancy Williams and Richard Philion. Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, Artistic Director, will narrate. Tickets are available at bpt.me/5313512.

Photo courtesy of Dance Theatre Northwest/Philander Eargle

Richard Philion, guest performer and teacher is currently visiting from New York. He will dance leading roles from DTNW’s Nutcracker ballet and also in theatre style roles to sounds of the season. Originally from British Columbia, Canada, Richard trained at Canada’s National Ballet School and the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School. He had the opportunity to perform with the National Ballet of Canada numerous times and was one of the first male dancers to achieve his advanced certification in the Cecchetti method of ballet in Western Canada. Other career highlights have included productions of: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Promises, Promises, Singin’ in the Rain, Sweet Charity, Guys and Dolls, Beauty and the Beast, Jean Ann Ryan Productions, Royal Caribbean Productions (including Dancing with the Stars’ Louis Van Amstel’s production of Invitation to Dance), Albany Berkshire Ballet, Sarah Berges Contemporary Dance, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, Galan Entertainment’s Tango Buenos Aires and the APEC Summit in Vladivostok, Russia.

Photo courtesy of Dance Theatre Northwest/Philander Eargle

Our Church is located at 5000 67TH AVE W., in University Place, WA 98467. Parking is free and the facility is handicapped accessible. Order Tickets Now at bpt.me/5313512. There will be a $2 surcharge for tickets at the door. For more information visit DTNW’s Website at www.DTNW.org or call 253-778-6534.

Dance Theatre Northwest is still operating on a limited schedule with current and new Winter Session Classes. Pre-registration is required for all classes along with a completed registration/Covid-19 release form.

Everyone at Dance Theatre Northwest is extremely grateful to be here this 2021-2020 season. Thank you for your ongoing support over the years. Please Email: dancetnw@gmail.com for more information.



Contact:

DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST

MELANIE KIRK-STAUFFER

ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

2811 Bridgeport Way West Suite 24

UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98466

253-778-6534 or 253-564-4531

Email: Dancetnw@gmail.com