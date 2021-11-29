Christmas Regale Dec. 4 at Fort Nisqually – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Metro Parks Tacoma.

In the 19th Century, Fort Nisqually celebrated the Christmas Holiday with time off from work and the distribution of regales, or extra rations of staples like meat, flour, molasses, sugar, or tallow, to its diverse company employees. In the words of Chief Factor Doctor Tolmie, these gestures were “to make up in some measure” for the challenging conditions faced year-round.

Today, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum recreates these celebrations. On Saturday, December 4, the museum will host Christmas Regale. The event features ornament making, parlor games, coffee roasting with Valhalla Coffee, living history demonstrations, period kitchen food sampling and, of course, a chance to visit Father Christmas.

“Bringing back in-person events while maintaining a focus on public health has been a challenge but also incredibly exciting,” says museum events coordinator, Elizabeth Rudrud. The museum requires visitors 5 and older to wear masks inside all buildings, regardless of vaccination status. However, most of the event will be featured outdoors – rain or shine.

Visitors can also expect to get a head start on holiday shopping. A volunteer craft market raises funds for the Fort Nisqually Foundation with unique, handmade goods. The Museum Store inside the Visitor Center features hard to find historical items, children’s toys and games, and a bookstore that highlights Pacific Northwest history as well as heritage skills like cheese-making, food preservation, gardening and more.

Event admission is $0 -$18, and a family rate is available. Advance registration is required. Tickets and information at www.fortnisqually.org or call (253) 404-3970.