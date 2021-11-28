Operation Santa Paws – Holiday Pet Food & Supply Drive – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

Now, more than ever, pets are keeping people centered … and emotionally stronger because of the sheer joy and love they bring into our lives. The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is encouraging community members to unleash their spirit of giving to help our neighbors and our homeless keep their pets for the Paw-lidays.

This year, the Lakewood Chamber is collecting food, supplies and monetary donations for P.A.C.K. (People for Animal Care & Kindness) ~ a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the welfare of all animals. They do this by providing financial support to those with animals in need of food, supplies, and/or veterinary care.

This is the 15th year the Chamber of Commerce has collected food for our four-legged friends. It is our hope that the community will once again, dig into your hearts and wallets to help others keep their beloved pets by donating.

Suggestions include: Pet Food, Pet Sweaters/Jackets, Waterproof Tarps, Blankets, Pee Pads, Collars, Harnesses, Leashes, and of course, Cash/Checks made out to P.A.C.K.

You can drop off your donation to the Chamber Offices at 6310 Mount Tacoma Drive SW now through December 10th.

Doors are open 9 AM to 5 PM – Monday through Friday and 10 AM to 3 PM Saturday and Sunday. Please note: the Chamber will be closed on November 25 & 26.

Thank you for paying it forward ~ and keeping beloved pets with their “hoomans” for the Paw-lidays!