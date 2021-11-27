Puyallup’s Public Safety Facility Ballot Measure: “For” & “Against” Applicants Sought – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

The City of Puyallup seeks applications from residents to write “for” and “against” statements for the voters’ pamphlet regarding a bond measure for a public safety facility.

On December 7, 2021, the City Council will consider second and final reading of an ordinance which would authorize a ballot measure to be placed on the February 8, 2022 election ballot for voter consideration of a general obligation bond for the purpose of constructing a public safety building. If the bond measure is placed on the ballot, statements for and against it will appear in the local voters’ pamphlet. Each statement, whether for or against, will be written by a committee of not more than three residents.

Applicants interested in serving on either the “for” committee or the “against” committee must 1) reside in the city limits of Puyallup and 2) submit in writing the following application information in order to be considered:

Name

Residence address

Phone number

Email address

Make clear which committee you wish to serve on, i.e. either the “for” committee (writing a statement in support of bond measure) or the “against” committee (writing a statement in opposition of the bond measure)

State your reason for wanting to serve on the committee of your choice

Applications must be submitted electronically to info@puyallupwa.gov or delivered to the City Clerk’s office at Puyallup City Hall (333 S. Meridian). The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. For more information, call 253-841-5480 or email info@puyallupwa.gov.