Making a Difference Foundation receives grant – The Suburban Times

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded a $5,000 grant from International Paper’s Global Cellulose Fibers Innovation Center in Federal Way, WA, and the International Paper Foundation. Funds will support the purchase of fresh and culturally appropriate food to give away to clients in need and help the organization provide 25,000 meals to South King County communities.

MADF’s Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank’s delivery program addresses food insecurity in Pierce, South King, Thurston, and Kitsap Counties. It serves low-income people in need of prepackaged food as well as special diet food, culturally appropriate food, and fresh produce, meats, and dairy items. Clients who receive delivery include the elderly and disabled, the homeless, immigrant communities, communities of color, and those in food desert locations. In an effort to remove all barriers to accessing healthy food, the program delivers food boxes of approximately 100 lbs. directly to households whenever they need it, where they need it most.

Ahndrea Blue, MADF’s President/CEO, said about the grant, “generous donations such as this allow us to help our area’s most vulnerable individuals and families with much-needed food to help them stabilize, especially during these challenging times.. Every dollar donated to the ECP Food Bank provides five meals in the community. ”

Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank delivery is a program of MADF. It is the largest independently owned and operated food bank in Pierce County with the largest food delivery system. The food bank served 317,125 people in 2020 with 23,784,375 lbs. of food or a total of 35,676,562 meals. Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is located at 3543 E. McKinley Avenue on Tacoma’s east side and can reached at 253-212-2778; info@themadfseattle.org. Visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org for information.

The International Paper Foundation is one of the ways International Paper strives to reach its vision to be among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world. Started in 1952, the foundation annually provides millions in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work. Funding priority is given to programs related to its signature causes: education, hunger, health & wellness, disaster relief, and initiatives that improve the planet. For more information, visit ipgiving.com.